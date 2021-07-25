Cipla recalls 7,228 bottles of overactive bladder treatment drug in US over manufacturing issues

Drug major Cipla is recalling 7,228 bottles of Solifenacin Succinate tablets, a medicine used to treat overactive bladder, in the US market due to manufacturing issues.

As per the latest Enforcement Report issued by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), the Mumbai-based company is recalling 10 mg, 30-count bottles in the US.

The recalled batches were produced at the company's Goa-based plant and later shipped to its New Jersey-based arm Cipla USA Inc.

The US health regulator noted that the company is recalling the 7,228 bottles due to "CGMP (current good manufacturing practices) deviations".

Cipla initiated the recall on June 10 this year and the USFDA has classified it as a Class II recall.