Cipla Q3 PAT dips 2.6% at Rs 729 cr, total revenue up 6%

Cipla reported a 2.6 per cent decline in its consolidated profit after tax to Rs 729 crore for the third quarter ended on December 31, 2021.

The company stated that the total revenue from operations, gained by 6 per cent to Rs 5,479 crore in the third quarter as compared with Rs 5,169 crore in the same period of last fiscal, Cipla said.

''Our portfolio execution in branded markets of India and South Africa and strong respiratory traction driving our US generic franchise to a multi-quarter high quarter were key drivers,'' Cipla MD and Global CEO Umang Vohra said.

'' We continue our efforts to improve patient access for therapies including covid products and ensuring adequate supply across all our markets,'' Vohra stated.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 08:17 PM IST