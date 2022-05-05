Cigniti Technologies to acquire Aparaa Digital

Cigniti Technologies, digital assurance and quality engineering services company, is set to acquire Aparaa Digital, a leading AI/ML, Data engineering, Analytics, and Blockchain services company that operates under the brand name RoundSqr. This will be done in an all-cash deal pegged at $4.8 million (approx Rs 37 crore), according to a report in The Times of India.

This is a firm step towards bolstering Cigniti’s strategic pursuit of becoming a specialized digital engineering and assurance services provider, it said in a statement.

Founded by a group of industry leaders with extensive experience in managing medium to large digital transformation projects, Aparaa Digital (RoundSqr) is headquartered out of Hyderabad, India.

Aparaa brings integrated enterprise digital transformation and consulting-driven expertise covering a gamut of AI and ML, data engineering, and Blockchain capabilities. RoundSqr’s Zastra, (an active learning-AI based data annotation and MLOps platform), helps solve critical model validation challenges as ML models get to production in enterprises. This helps move past the last mile AI operational challenges with MLOps, the statement said.

Speaking about this acquisition, Srikanth Chakkilam, CEO at Cigniti Technologies, said, “Onboarding Aparaa Digital (RoundSqr) is in line with our strategy to expand our digital engineering capacity to provide a greater breadth and depth of services to our clients. This is a strategic and complimentary capability led acquisition for us. The digital engineering market, valued at about $300 billion annually, offers an explosive head room of growth for companies that have strong capabilities in Data and Analytics, AI & ML, and cloud engineering. Global 2000, platform, and digital native companies are looking to partner with service providers who can help them with these capabilities. This has become an essential requirement to accelerate digital transformation across industries.”

“I am glad to announce that the Board has approved the acquisition of Aparaa Digital Private Limited (RoundSqr) and its foreign subsidiaries namely RoundSqr Inc; USA, RoundSqr Pty Ltd; Australia for an all cash deal of $4.8mn,” said Cigniti’s CFO Krishnan Venkatachary. “This acquisition will lead to deeper and potentially multi-year engagements across our enterprise client base in the areas of digital engineering and assurance and will help us influence business and digital outcomes in our Fortune 500 and Global 2000 existing accounts,” he further said.

“At Cigniti we are willing to bet on IP-led services models, investing in innovative platforms that have a ripple effect to accelerate modern day digital assurance and digital engineering services for our esteemed customers. This acquisition helps us fill in all our criteria, and we are confident this will be a successful strategy for the future.” added Srikanth.

Kiran Kuchimanchi, CEO of Aparaa Digital (RoundSqr), said “Our endeavor to help transform the business models of global organizations through byte-sized digital reimagination has received a strategic thrust through this acquisition.”

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 11:07 AM IST