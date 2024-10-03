Mumbai: CIDCO To Commence Infra Works Of TPS 2-7 In NAINA From Oct 5

Representative Image

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) will commence with the infrastructure works amounting to Rs 2550.58 crore within Town Planning Scheme (TPS) II and VII of the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA). Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform bhoomipujan of the works during his visit to the city on October 5 when he will inaugurate and launch various infrastructure projects in the city.

The works in the NAINA include integrated infrastructure development of 60 M & 45 M wide roads, construction of various minor and major structures such as flyover, bridges, vehicular underpass (VUP), pedestrian underpasses (PUPs) etc. It will also include allied electric works such as street lights.

Elaborating on the project works, a senior CIDCO official said, “While nine flyovers would be constructed in NAINA TPS II and VII, 12 minor bridges, 26 PUPs and one VUP will also be constructed by the L&T Infrastructure which has been appointed as the contractors for the project.”

“Similarly, a total of 17.59 km of road work that include 3.71 km of 60 metre road, 13.28 km of 45 metre road and 0.6 km of 30 metre road would also be taken up. The works also include 26.66 km of storm water drain and utility trenches, 32.93 km of water supply network and 25.768 km of sewerage network,” the official added.

When asked about the time within which these works would be completed, the official said it would be 36 months from the date of performing bhoomipujan.

CIDCO issued tenders for carrying out the above works in the month of March, 2024. While 174 villages within 25 km radius of the proposed airport falls within NAINA, the CIDCO would not be developing gaothans which already has habitat and does not need planning agency’s interference in further development. Of these 174 villages, 80 villages fall under the jurisdiction of Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) since it has also taken development of certain areas, mainly along Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL).

CIDCO has finalized 12 town planning schemes (TPS) to develop NAINA. Of these, infrastructural development of TPS 1 is complete and the process of finalizing the tenders for TPS 8-12 is still on. While giving environmental clearance for the proposed NMIA, the Ministry of Environment, Forests & Climate Change (MoEF&CC) laid a major condition to the CIDCO wherein it stated that the masterplan and development plan of Navi Mumbai shall be revised and recast in view of the airport development. It also asked the CIDCO to ensure that no unplanned or haphazard growth comes around the proposed airport.

The project does not entail the land acquisition process, but proposes land pooling by villagers wherein CIDCO, the Special Planning Authority for the project, gets to keep 60% of the land for infrastructure development while the project affected people get the remaining 40% with 2.5 FSI. CIDCO does not have to pay any monetary compensation to the villagers.