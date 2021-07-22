Chumbak embarks upon omnichannel journey with Unicommerce

Chumbak has partnered with Unicommerce, India’s largest e-commerce focused supply-chain solution company, to offer a seamless shopping experience to its patrons across the country.

Chumbak has integrated its 70+ exclusive brand stores, marketplaces, and brand website on a Uniware omnichannel platform to capitalize on its online growth and further develop a strong relationship with its customers. It will be leveraging Unicommerce technology to ensure a flawless digital shopping experience for its customers.

The Unicommerce platform will enable Chumbak with a single dashboard to have a centralized view of orders and inventory by merging all offline and online sales channels, along with providing an AI-based robust order allocation engine to significantly reduce the order fulfillment time and enhance the customer experience. The solution by Unicommerce is integrated with Chumbak’s current ERP Microsoft AX to ensure full visibility of the operations across the entire supply chain.

Speaking on that partnership Vasant Nangia, CEO, Chumbak said “ With our partnership with Unicommerce, we have integrated our offline and online sales channels to offer a great unified shopping experience to our customers irrespective of where they interact with Chumbak.”

Kapil Makhija, CEO, Unicommerce added “Our solutions will help Chumbak to meet the rising online demand thereby solidifying their position as the favorite brand for a modern Indian consumer looking for a colorful product with modern aesthetics.”

Established nine years ago, Unicommerce processes over 20% of India’s e-commerce volume and works with the leading retail brands across segments.