Christie’s collaborates with Good Earth India for Oriental rugs, carpets auction

Christie’s has announced a collaboration with Founder and Creative Director of Good Earth India, Anita Lal for the upcoming Art of the Islamic and Indian Worlds including Oriental Rugs and Carpets auction, taking place on March 31.

Good Earth is a luxury design house that celebrates the heritage of the Indian subcontinent and lands that lay on the ancient Silk Road, through design stories with a focus on sustainability and craft traditions. Anita Lal has selected her personal highlights from the upcoming sale some of which will be incorporated into three vignettes alongside selected pieces from Good Earth, as part of the view in King Street, London, open from March 26-31.

Anita Lal said, ‘I am delighted to work with Christie’s on the Art of Islamic and Indian Worlds including Oriental rugs and carpets auction, and to have the opportunity to see these remarkable works of art which showcase the skill and craftsmanship over the centuries. Islamic design vocabulary and craftsmanship has been a source of inspiration for many collections at Good Earth and we honour it by creating products rooted in this incredible artisanal heritage in a contemporary context'.

Behnaz Atighi Moghaddam, Specialist Islamic and Indian Art, and Head of Sale comments, ‘I have been enthused by Good Earth’s contemporary collections and design ethos since discovering them several years ago. I immediately recognised the strong symbiosis in their creative along with the markers of the Indian and Islamic worlds which keeps the legacy of Indian heritage alive and present today. It also recognises the vitally important contribution that Indian and Islamic works of art over the centuries, represented in the Christie’s sale, have made to today’s artists and craftsmanship as seen at Good Earth’.

The Art of the Islamic and Indian Worlds including Oriental Rugs and Carpets comprises 211 lots in total, with striking examples of works of art across manuscripts, paintings, ceramics, metalwork and carpets dating from the 9th to 19th century, and with estimates ranging from £2,000 to £2,500,000, with the sale being held on 31 March. The Art of the Islamic and Indian Worlds including Oriental Rugs and Carpets exhibition and view will take place at Christie’s King Street, from 26 March – 31 March.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 10:37 AM IST