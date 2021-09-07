Chipset brand key factor for gamers for smartphone purchase: Cybermedia

Chipset brand is a key factor that influences the decision of mobile phone gamers for smartphone purchase, a report by Cybermedia Research said on Tuesday.

According to the report based on a survey conducted across the top six cities of India, MediaTek and Qualcomm are the popular choices amongst consumers when it comes to 5G performance and mobile gaming.

MediaTek Hyperengine scored high for performance amongst consumers with 92 per cent satisfaction score while Qualcomm scored high of 93 per cent in terms of industry leadership when gamers consider chipsets offering 5G technology.

"The CMR survey specifically takes into account consumer perception and perspectives of consumer cohorts, especially amongst specialist gamers, around 5G-capable and gaming-oriented chipsets. Gamers perceive Qualcomm as the industry leader in terms of offering 5G technology.

"However, MediaTek is gaining ground in terms of awareness, with specialist users now being equally aware of both brands," CMR head of industry intelligence group Prabhu Ram said.

The study covered 1,184 smartphone users in the age groups of 13 to 48 across New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad.

As per the survey respondents, 5G will accelerate the adoption of Smart Home IoT devices. Amongst them, Smart TV will gain most popularity driven by 5G adoption (29 per cent), followed by smart health systems (21 per cent), and smart speakers (17 per cent).

According to the report, 70 per cent respondents expect 5G enabled phones to have faster response time, 67 per cent expect faster connection speed and 66 per cent are looking for cost-effective data plans.

"5G is expected to enable consumers to watch more streaming video (81 per cent) on smartphones. Similarly, consumers believe mobile gaming is anticipated to get a boost with 5G (74 per cent). Gamers believe 5G-enabled mobile gaming will enable high-quality graphics (82 per cent), enable multiplayer mobile gaming (68 per cent), and faster downloads (68 per cent), amongst others," the report said.

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 06:36 PM IST