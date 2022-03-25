Chinese yuan weakens to 6.3739 against dollar on second consecutive day

e-Paper Get App
Agencies | Updated on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 10:02 AM IST

In China's spot foreign exchange market, the yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day / Representational image | (Xinhua/Shi Hao)

On the second Consecutive day, the central parity rate of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the yuan, weakened 99 pips to 6.3739 against the US dollar on Friday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System. Yesterday, it was weakened 82 pips to 6.364 against the US dollar.

In China's spot foreign exchange market, the yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the US dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day, it added.

(With ANI inputs)

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 10:02 AM IST