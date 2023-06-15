Chinese PUBG Distributor Tencent Returns To India With Survival Game Undawn

The border skirmish between India and China on the border in 2020, escalated into an ambush against Chinese firms and apps, which saw TikTok and PUBG among others driven out. Although Chinese incursions into India didn't stop after that, gamers were left without their daily battle royales with friends connected via smartphones.

Now Tencent, the Chinese firm behind PUBG is set to re-enter India, weeks after its alternative BGMI was launched in the country.

Big return after complete ouster

Headquartered in Shenzhen, Tencent has launched a new game Undawn through its publishing arm in Singapore and Amsterdam, which is now available in India.

The survival game set in a dystopian future after a global disaster, is the first game that Tencent is launching directly in India.

All its games and apps, including PUBG and WeChat, had been forced out of Indian markets after border tensions escalated in 2020.

Not a first

Although South Korea's Krafton was the creator behind PUBG but Tencent was the distributor.

But after the crackdown on Chinese firms, Krafton ended its partnership with Tencent in India.

Apart from Tencent, Chinese fast fashion brand Shein is also coming back to India, thanks to a deal with Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, years after its app was banned in the country.