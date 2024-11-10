 Chinese Markets Continue To Make Major Gains Despite Donald Trump's Election Triumph
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessChinese Markets Continue To Make Major Gains Despite Donald Trump's Election Triumph

Chinese Markets Continue To Make Major Gains Despite Donald Trump's Election Triumph

Now that Donald Trump is set to take office as the 47th president of the United States, the focus has been on his geopolitical and economic policies.

Juviraj AnchilUpdated: Sunday, November 10, 2024, 10:56 AM IST
article-image
REUTERS/Aly Song

The global news cycle has, arguably, in many ways been dominated by the US presidential election and Donald Trump's eventual triumph over Kamala Harris. This has also placated other facets of the world, especially the world of commerce and business.

Donald Trump's Return

The markets in the US made major gains after Trump's victory. Interestingly, the Chinese market also made major gains in the previous week. This is crucial, as China and the second-largest economy of the world have one of Trump's talking points right throughout his campaign.

Now that Donald Trump is set to take office as the 47th president of the United States, the focus has been on his geopolitical and economic policies.

FPJ Shorts
Meet Jan Zelezny, Everything You Need To Know About Neeraj Chopra's New Javelin Coach
Meet Jan Zelezny, Everything You Need To Know About Neeraj Chopra's New Javelin Coach
'Bahut Problem Hai': Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty Say It's Tough To Make 'Religious Films' Today, Feel Lord Shiva Scene In Sholay Would Spark Outrage Now
'Bahut Problem Hai': Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty Say It's Tough To Make 'Religious Films' Today, Feel Lord Shiva Scene In Sholay Would Spark Outrage Now
J&K: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces & Terrorists In Kishtwar
J&K: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces & Terrorists In Kishtwar
PM Modi To Visit Bihar On November 13 & 15 To Attend Separate Events In Darbhanga & Jamui
PM Modi To Visit Bihar On November 13 & 15 To Attend Separate Events In Darbhanga & Jamui
Read Also
US Election Results 2024: Donald Trump's Return To White House May Upset World Order; Good Omen For...
article-image

Chinese Markets React To 'New Order'

The key focus is on Chinese imports and the tariffs on them. Trump, during his campaign, vowed to impose 200 per cent tariffs on Chinese products coming into the US in order to strengthen US manufacturing.

Despite these concerns, the Chinese markets are yet to be 'spooked'. Although most of the Chinese indices closed in red on Friday, they made major gains in the week.

CSI 300 Index

The CSI 300 Index made major gains in the past 5 trading sessions. The index made gains of 5.29 per cent or 206.33 points.

This took the overall index to 4,104.05 points.

SSE Composite Index

The index closed in red on Friday. However, the index also made cumulative gains of over 5 per cent in the past week.

The index increased in value by 5.39 per cent or 176.62 points. This took the overall value of the index to 3,452.30.

Read Also
Hang Seng Drowns By Over 2,100 Points; Washes Away Gains Made After Chinese Stimulus
article-image

Hang Seng Index

When we moved from mainland China to Hong Kong, the Hang Seng made losses of 1 per cent in the intraday trade on Friday, which brought down the overall weekly rise.

The marquee index rose by 0.70 per cent or 143.74 points, in the past 5 trading sessions. This took its overall tally to 20,728.19

TAIEX

Now, as we move to the disputed territory of Taiwan, the story was no different, as the index not only made gains on Friday, it also expanded its value throughout the 5-day period.

The Taiwanese index jumped to 23,553.89 after making gains of 3.13 per cent or 714.71 points.

It remains to be seen how these indices react next week as China looks to create bulwark with its latest USD 1.4 billion fiscal stimulus.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'What Is Essential Is Invisible': Elon Musk Shares A Cryptic Note On Not Wanting To Be US President

'What Is Essential Is Invisible': Elon Musk Shares A Cryptic Note On Not Wanting To Be US President

Chinese Markets Continue To Make Major Gains Despite Donald Trump's Election Triumph

Chinese Markets Continue To Make Major Gains Despite Donald Trump's Election Triumph

Elon Musk's Net Worth Continues To Zoom As His Political Clout Grows After Donald Trump's Return To...

Elon Musk's Net Worth Continues To Zoom As His Political Clout Grows After Donald Trump's Return To...

Market Recap: Hindustan Aeronautics, Tata Motors, Whirlpool & Others Made Headlines

Market Recap: Hindustan Aeronautics, Tata Motors, Whirlpool & Others Made Headlines

India's Coal Production From Captive, Commercial Mines Crosses 100 MT

India's Coal Production From Captive, Commercial Mines Crosses 100 MT