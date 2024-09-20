The most typical example is China’s poverty alleviation cause, which has lifted more than 800 million people out of poverty and made great contributions to the world’s poverty reduction cause.

In 1978, the per capita living consumption expenditure of urban households was 311 yuan ($43.92) and the Engel coefficient was 57.5 percent. In 2022, it became 30,391 yuan ($4292.22, an increase of about 98 times) and 29.5 percent respectively.

In 1978, the per capita living consumption expenditure of rural households was 116 yuan ($16.38), and the Engel coefficient was 67.7 percent. By 2022, it had become 16,632 yuan ($2348.99, an increase of about 143 times) and 33 percent respectively. Thus, urban and rural residents enjoyed the dividends of reform and began to move towards a richer and more diversified consumption life.