 China’s Poverty Alleviation Cause
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessChina’s Poverty Alleviation Cause

China’s Poverty Alleviation Cause

FPJ BureauUpdated: Friday, September 20, 2024, 11:09 PM IST
article-image

The most typical example is China’s poverty alleviation cause, which has lifted more than 800 million people out of poverty and made great contributions to the world’s poverty reduction cause.

In 1978, the per capita living consumption expenditure of urban households was 311 yuan ($43.92) and the Engel coefficient was 57.5 percent. In 2022, it became 30,391 yuan ($4292.22, an increase of about 98 times) and 29.5 percent respectively.

In 1978, the per capita living consumption expenditure of rural households was 116 yuan ($16.38), and the Engel coefficient was 67.7 percent. By 2022, it had become 16,632 yuan ($2348.99, an increase of about 143 times) and 33 percent respectively. Thus, urban and rural residents enjoyed the dividends of reform and began to move towards a richer and more diversified consumption life.

FPJ Shorts
Tirupati Prasad Controversy: TN Dairy Company Denies Its Ghee Was Impure
Tirupati Prasad Controversy: TN Dairy Company Denies Its Ghee Was Impure
'BJP Will Pay Heavily For Toppling MVA,' Says Congress Leader Ramesh Chennithala Ahead Of Maharashtra Assembly Elections
'BJP Will Pay Heavily For Toppling MVA,' Says Congress Leader Ramesh Chennithala Ahead Of Maharashtra Assembly Elections
'Soye Hain Sab Log Bh***ke': Video Catches Rohit Sharma Abusing Players While Fielding On Day 2 Of IND vs BAN Test
'Soye Hain Sab Log Bh***ke': Video Catches Rohit Sharma Abusing Players While Fielding On Day 2 Of IND vs BAN Test
Mumbai: Nirbhaya Squad Helps Woman Deliver Baby In Emergency Roadside Birth Near Char Null Junction
Mumbai: Nirbhaya Squad Helps Woman Deliver Baby In Emergency Roadside Birth Near Char Null Junction
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

China's Overall Objectives: Better Life For The People

China's Overall Objectives: Better Life For The People

China's Guiding Principle: People-Centered Philosophy

China's Guiding Principle: People-Centered Philosophy

China: Continue To Rely On Reform And Opening Up

China: Continue To Rely On Reform And Opening Up

China: The Epoch-Making Event

China: The Epoch-Making Event

The global optimism about China’s development prospects

The global optimism about China’s development prospects