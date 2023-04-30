 China's Midea reportedly trying to acquire refrigerator and AC giant Electrolux
China's Midea reportedly trying to acquire refrigerator and AC giant Electrolux

Support from the Whallenberg family's Investor AB will be a game changer, since it is the largest shareholder in Electrolux.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, April 30, 2023, 08:33 PM IST
Refrigerators and washing machines manufactured by Swedish giant Electrolux were once a common option for Indian households, before it left only to make a comeback less than a year back. Mirroring other global brands, it also chose to manufacture air conditioners in India, and has been carving out a market share for other appliances as well.

But at a time when Chinese ventures and brands face scrutiny in India, China-based Midea is making a bid to acquire Electrolux AB.

Not a first for Midea

  • The Chinese electrical appliance giant has been showing interest in the Swedish firm, despite possible political opposition.

  • Apart from protectionist policies and apprehension about China in the US and Europe, Electrolux's strong earnings and financial position will test Midea's negotiation skills.

  • Midea has been spreading its wings beyond China, with the acquisition of a stake in Toshiba and by taking over German robot firm Kuka AG.

Factors working for Midea

  • For Electrolux, Midea is no stranger since the two collaborated to launch a high-end line of appliances in China, back in 2018.

  • Support from the Whallenberg family's Investor AB will be a game changer, since it is the largest shareholder in Electrolux.

  • Midea's offer may be interesting for Electrolux, as it tries to cut costs by firing more than 3,800 employees as part of a global tech layoff.

