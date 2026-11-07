China Warns Of Countermeasures After US Sanctions On Two Firms Over Cuba Ties

China has strongly criticised fresh US sanctions targeting two Chinese companies over their business dealings involving a third party, warning that it reserves the right to take necessary measures to protect its interests.

According to a report by Bloomberg, China's Ministry of Commerce in a statement on Saturday opposed Washington's latest restrictions, accusing the US of unfairly targeting Chinese businesses and damaging bilateral economic relations.

Beijing said the measures undermined the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises and threatened stability in trade ties between the world's two largest economies.

China Accuses US Of Discriminatory Trade Restrictions

The Ministry of Commerce alleged that Washington had recently intensified sanctions against Chinese businesses while introducing several discriminatory restrictions.

According to Beijing, such actions have affected the commercial interests of domestic companies and created additional uncertainty in economic and trade relations.

China urged the US administration to reverse what it described as wrongful practices and address the concerns raised by the latest sanctions.

The ministry also maintained that Beijing would consider necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and protect affected enterprises.

However, the statement did not specify what retaliatory action China might take or provide details about the two companies facing sanctions.

Trump Administration Expands Cuba Sanctions

China's objections follow a decision by the administration of US President Donald Trump on Thursday to broaden sanctions targeting foreign businesses involved in commercial activities in Cuba.

The expanded measures allow Washington to target companies operating in several sectors of the Cuban economy.

These include electronics, manufacturing, marine activities and technology, widening the potential scope of restrictions affecting overseas businesses.

The latest developments have added another source of friction between Beijing and Washington, with China challenging the use of US sanctions against companies engaged in international business.

While Beijing has warned of possible countermeasures, it has not announced specific retaliatory steps in the statement.

The dispute highlights continuing disagreements over the application of US economic restrictions to foreign companies and their implications for international trade.

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