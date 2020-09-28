China urges US to respect market economy, fair competition principles

China has always opposed the United States' unreasonable action of bullying foreign enterprises by abusing state power and the concept of national security, foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Monday.

Wang made the remarks in response to a query about a preliminary injunction issued by a federal judge Sunday night against a U.S. administration's order to ban the popular video-sharing social networking platform TikTok from American online app stores.

"We hope the U.S. side will earnestly respect market economy and fair competition principles, abide by international economic and trade rules, and provide a fair, just, open, and non-discriminatory business environment for enterprises from all countries to invest and operate in the United States," Wang said.