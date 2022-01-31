China Press partners with iZooto; to devise long term engagement strategy to monetize its audience

China Press, Malaysia’s second-largest Chinese newspaper, has announced it has signed a three-year contract with iZooto, an owned audience marketing platform to execute an audience-first strategy on its website. iZooto helps publishers such as China Press to engage, retain and monetize their audience using push notifications.

China Press said, “Our main source of revenue has been ads, like most of the publishers. But we need to keep up with the trends by monetizing the audience better to increase the revenue. We look forward to starting with earning incremental revenue with iZooto's push notification ads. We are excited to see how this will pan out for us.

“We enable newsrooms to build a deeper understanding of their audience so that they can engage in the best possible way while they monetize their audience. China Press was specific with their needs - to engage their audience and to earn incremental revenue. And we do both unlike any other. We are keen and excited to help China Press achieve their goals” added Neel Kothari, CEO at iZooto.

“To hit our engagement goals and continue to nurture our audience base, it was necessary to choose a push notification tool out there. We have seen how iZooto has performed for some of our counterparts and are excited to take China Press to greater heights in terms of nurturing, building a loyal audience base and monetizing our audience,” said China Press.

China Press is keen to try out other features and Playbooks that iZooto has to offer and kick start the next year.. “We have already started building an audience with iZooto and have started exploring their App push offering as well. We look forward to this partnership and see this as a long-term relationship with iZooto,” said China Press.

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 01:45 PM IST