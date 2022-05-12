Chennai-based EV motor controller maker Revoh Innovations raises $150,000 Seed funding

IIT-Madras-incubated Electric Vehicle sub-component manufacturing startup, Revoh Innovations Private Ltd. announced it has raised funds of $150,000 from Angel Investors - Vel Kanniappan and Ravi Renganathan in a Seed round.

Revoh Innovations' R&D, manufacturing, and operations are based out of IIT-M Research Park and are planning to set up a standalone manufacturing unit with the help of received Seed funds in SIPCOT, Chennai. The R&D division will continue to function from IIT-M Research Park it said in a statement.

Incorporated a couple of years ago by a handful of Electronics Engineering graduates, Revoh's primary goal is to localize the electric vehicles' sub-components' manufacturing and eventually reduce our dependence on foreign manufacturers.

“Despite numerous hurdles, our sheer perseverance kept us and will keep us going strong! Indeed, the learnings have been enormous. Whatever it takes, Revoh never gives up and will cruise through!” said Vignesh D, CEO, Revoh Innovations

Revoh Innovations, at present, can produce 2000 motor controllers per month for various applications such as EV, healthcare, solar energy, industrial, agriculture and domestic uses. Momentarily, they have around 25+ reputed clients across MNCs and start-ups. Furthermore, they have tie-ups with several motor manufacturers in India. Revoh has also exported the BLDC controllers to clients in the UK and Netherlands

Investor Speak

"Revoh Innovations is one of the very few indigenous Indian firms that perform mind-bending research on motor controllers for Electric Vehicles. The level of customization that Revoh provides to their clients is truly top-notch! On top of it, they have got a very intelligent and well approachable team! Best wishes for their future endeavors!", said Ravi Renganathan.

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 07:24 PM IST