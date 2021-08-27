Chef Sanjeev Kapoor joins hands with Turmgel; launches turmeric-flavoured lozenges

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor has collaborated with Turmgel, a company that makes clinically-proven products such lozenges.

“Each home has relied on me for delicious recipes for many years. Haldi has been a part of many of them, as well as my personal routine to maintain my health. Now, I’m sharing my recipe to fight well, and that is Turmgel," said Chef Sanjeev Kapoor

Turmgel and Chef Sanjeev Kapoor have developed flavors like Mentholyptus, Orange, and +Tulsi for the family’s wellness, to sharpen immunity, give relief from cough and cold, and maintain oral hygiene.

“Turmgel was developed to contribute to the ongoing fight against the increasing threats to our health. The entire benefit of turmeric is now made available in the form of a lozenge and that too in a very tasty avatar.” said Jatin Thakkar, Founder of Gelnova Laboratories, manufacturers of Turmgel.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 06:25 PM IST