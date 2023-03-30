 Check out these 4 IPOs scheduled for the last day of FY23
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessCheck out these 4 IPOs scheduled for the last day of FY23

Check out these 4 IPOs scheduled for the last day of FY23

According to a report by Prime Database, funds raised via IPOs in India went down by 50 per cent in FY23.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 30, 2023, 07:11 PM IST
article-image
Canva

The last day of the financial year is upon us and all businesses, small or big, are rushing to wrap up all transactions before closing their books. According to a report by Prime Database, funds raised via IPOs in India went down by 50 per cent in FY23, after hitting an all-time high in FY22.

But at the close of the financial year, four firms are making their bids to get listed, collectively eyeing more than Rs 100 crores.

MOS Utility

  • The fintech firm is looking for a Rs 50 crore fundraiser, by putting out 65.74 lakh shares, with a price band of Rs 72-76 per share.

  • Funds raised from the SME IPO are most likely to be used for capital requirements of the growing firm.

Infinium Pharmachem

  • The second largest listing for the day will be for the pharmaceutical ingredients supplier, which is hoping to raise Rs 25 crore.

  • With a lot size of 1000 shares, it has set the offer price at Rs 135 per unit.

Sancode Technologies

  • The software development firm is only issuing fresh stocks, with an offer price of Rs 47.

  • Sancode is hoping to raise Rs 5.15 crore from this IPO, to fund its expansion in the IT space.

Exhicon Events Media Solutions

  • The firm involved in organising exhibitions and conferences, will be offering 33 lakh shares, for a price of Rs 61-64 per unit.

  • Its aim is to raise Rs 21 crore from its stock market debut

After a year when many major IPOs were pushed off or delayed, including that of Oyo, the smaller players offering stocks could be a good opportunity for early stage investments.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Taparia family buys homes worth Rs 369 crore in one of India's biggest residential property...

Mumbai: Taparia family buys homes worth Rs 369 crore in one of India's biggest residential property...

Quantum AI Review 2023 - Is This App Legit or a Scam?

Quantum AI Review 2023 - Is This App Legit or a Scam?

Check out these 4 IPOs scheduled for the last day of FY23

Check out these 4 IPOs scheduled for the last day of FY23

From new IT slabs to exemptions, 7 new tax rules applicable from April 1, 2023

From new IT slabs to exemptions, 7 new tax rules applicable from April 1, 2023

Kerala CM writes to PM Modi about sky high airfare affecting migrants in Gulf during festivals

Kerala CM writes to PM Modi about sky high airfare affecting migrants in Gulf during festivals