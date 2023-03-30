Check out these 4 IPOs scheduled for the last day of FY23

Canva

The last day of the financial year is upon us and all businesses, small or big, are rushing to wrap up all transactions before closing their books. According to a report by Prime Database, funds raised via IPOs in India went down by 50 per cent in FY23, after hitting an all-time high in FY22.

But at the close of the financial year, four firms are making their bids to get listed, collectively eyeing more than Rs 100 crores.

MOS Utility

The fintech firm is looking for a Rs 50 crore fundraiser, by putting out 65.74 lakh shares, with a price band of Rs 72-76 per share.

Funds raised from the SME IPO are most likely to be used for capital requirements of the growing firm.

Infinium Pharmachem

The second largest listing for the day will be for the pharmaceutical ingredients supplier, which is hoping to raise Rs 25 crore.

With a lot size of 1000 shares, it has set the offer price at Rs 135 per unit.

Sancode Technologies

The software development firm is only issuing fresh stocks, with an offer price of Rs 47.

Sancode is hoping to raise Rs 5.15 crore from this IPO, to fund its expansion in the IT space.

Exhicon Events Media Solutions

The firm involved in organising exhibitions and conferences, will be offering 33 lakh shares, for a price of Rs 61-64 per unit.

Its aim is to raise Rs 21 crore from its stock market debut

After a year when many major IPOs were pushed off or delayed, including that of Oyo, the smaller players offering stocks could be a good opportunity for early stage investments.