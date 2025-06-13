ChatGPT Not Working? Here Are 3 Alternatives That Are Just As Good

ChatGPT | Canva

ChatGPT faced an unexpected outage earlier this week, with many users in India and the US reporting of errors in responses. OpenAI has ironed out all issues that caused the downtime and ChatGPT is running perfectly fine now. Whether you rely on AI for research, coding, or quick answers, downtime can be disruptive. Fortunately, there are powerful alternatives available that are just as good, if not better. Google Gemini, Claude, and Meta AI are all equipped to offer intelligent responses and generate media. Here’s a quick guide to the best tools to use when ChatGPT isn’t working.

1. Google Gemini

Google Gemini, formerly known as Bard, is one of the most powerful AI alternatives to ChatGPT. Built on Google’s advanced AI models, Gemini integrates seamlessly with Google Search, Gmail, Docs, and other Workspace tools, making it highly efficient for real-time research, writing, and productivity tasks. It provides up-to-date information directly from the web and supports multimodal input, including text and images. Its tight integration with Google’s ecosystem gives it an edge for everyday users and professionals alike. Whether you need help drafting emails, summarizing documents, or generating creative content, Gemini will be equally helpful as ChatGPT. Gemini is free to use on the web and mobile, but it offers subscription plans as well for premium features. A user must practice caution and fact check everything before using any content that is AI generated.

2. Claude.ai

Claude is also an AI chatbot that feels and looks very similar to ChatGPT. It is also available for free but comes with paid plans as well for premium features access. Claude, developed by Anthropic, is a conversational AI designed with a strong emphasis on safety, ethics, and thoughtful responses. Known for its ability to handle large amounts of context, Claude excels at creative writing, document analysis, and long-form conversations. It's particularly useful for users who need clarity, depth, and nuance in their interactions.

3. Meta AI

Meta AI, developed by Facebook’s parent company Meta, is an emerging player in the generative AI space. Integrated directly into apps like WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger, it offers fast, conversational assistance right where users already spend their time. It handles tasks like answering questions, generating text, or helping with creative projects. While still evolving, Meta AI is highly accessible and user-friendly, making it great for casual use and on-the-go queries. For users looking for a simple, social-media-native alternative to ChatGPT, Meta AI offers convenience and speed. Meta AI is free to use for now