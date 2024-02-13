ChatGPT Maker OpenAI Wants To Make More Inroads In India, Its 2nd Largest Market

ChatGPT Maker OpenAI Wants To Make More Inroads In India |

OpenAI, the organization behind ChatGPT, has reportedly unveiled plans to deepen its involvement with the developer community in India, aiming to catalyse growth and innovation in the AI sector.

What Happened: Jason Kwon, chief strategy officer at OpenAI, made the announcement during the Economic Times Now Global Business Summit in New Delhi, multiple media portals reported.

Kwon said OpenAI intends to organise several developer summits across India throughout the year, underscoring the nation’s potential as a global AI leader. He highlighted India’s vast developer community and strong talent pool, emphasising its track record in nurturing technological innovation and its determination to compete internationally.

Large User Base: Kwon also revealed that India ranks second in terms of ChatGPT users globally. With over 180 million users worldwide, ChatGPT sees substantial engagement from India, which makes up 9.08% of its total user base. This significant user contribution underscores OpenAI’s commitment to further strengthening its presence in India’s burgeoning AI ecosystem.

The company aims to forge partnerships with Indian developers and collaborate with local product leaders to address complex AI challenges.

Additionally, Kwon emphasised OpenAI’s dedication to prioritising safety in AI research and development. The organization is actively investing in technologies and partnerships to enhance the safety of its AI tools while collaborating with governments to develop regulatory frameworks.

(The article is published under a mutual content partnership arrangement between The Free Press Journal and Benzinga)