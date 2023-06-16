 ChatGPT Joins Mercedes To Help Drivers Talk To Their Cars
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 16, 2023, 10:20 PM IST
article-image

Cars aren't just wagons to drive from one point to another anymore, now motorists are connected to their ride through smartphones, and vehicles come equipped with sensors for better parking, and advanced entertainment systems. Months after it became a trend, ChatGPT is quickly becoming a part of all walks of life, and now it might just accompany drivers on long journeys or the daily commute.

Luxury carmaker Mercedes has just raised the bar for smart vehicles, by integrating ChatGPT into infotainment systems so that people can talk to their cars.

Cars that talk back

The move is aimed at making vehicles more interactive, by allowing them to talk back and respond to requests like any other person.

So instead of just telling their car to play a song or provide directions, motorists can actually have a virtual companion to talk to throughout the journey.

Instead of a mechanical voice providing directions from navigation apps or run-of-the-mill details on a destination, a Mercedes equipped with ChatGPT will deliver comprehensive replies.

No need to ride alone

It will also be nice to have a companion to look up details of a restaurant you're driving up to or check out hotels in the city you are visiting.

Ability to interact with other apps will enable ChatGPT to make reservations or book tickets, while the motorist focuses on the road.

The feature is in the beta testing phase for now, and motorists can also request their cars to register them for the beta program.

