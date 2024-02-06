 ChatGPT Down? Some Users Encounter Network Errors And Slow Performance; Check Tweets
ChatGPT users report downtime concerns amidst mixed experiences and accessibility issues spark queries of service disruption.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, February 06, 2024, 12:52 PM IST
OpenAI's ChatGPT is experiencing downtime, with some users reporting accessibility issues for the popular AI tool.

On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), some users are reporting difficulties accessing the AI chatbot, with some citing network errors and others noting slow performance. However, a subset of users has reported successful access, stating that the AI tool is functioning for them.

Certain users are now reporting difficulties in accessing ChatGPT services. A user has posted, 'Is ChatGPT down?'

Previous ChatGPT Global Outage

Last month, ChatGPT experienced a worldwide outage, with numerous users reporting inability to access the widely used AI tool. In November, previous year, the AI tool suddenly stopped working for users, and OpenAI confirmed the issue, attributing it to a DDoS attack.

About ChatGPT

ChatGPT, developed by OpenAI, is a cutting-edge language model from the GPT-3.5 family. Released in a research preview, it enables users to interact and provide feedback on its capabilities. Powered by extensive training datasets, ChatGPT excels in natural language understanding and generation, allowing users to engage in conversations, get creative writing assistance, or seek programming help.

