Chargeup launches campaign on World Environment Day

Chargeup, the company building Bharat’s largest battery-swapping network for electric two and three-wheelers, has launched a digital campaign #ChargeupTheEnvironment on the occasion of World Environment Day.

The campaign is based on a video featuring Chargeup warriors, and a series of social media posts to highlight the company’s efforts towards sustainable mobility adoption in India.

The rising global warming and frequent climate change events are no longer a matter of speculation. On the occasion of World Environment Day, Chargeup, has upped the ante for climate awareness and promoting sustainable mobility through its video-based #ChargeupTheEnvironment campaign.

The campaign highlights this socio-economic and environmental impact of Chargeup’s battery swapping services and also honours the drivers to be the change warriors. The video opens with showcasing how the increase of EVs can help in lowering CO2 emissions. This is followed by an e-rickshaw driver warrior speaking about the change in his livelihood that has come after using battery swapping for his e-rickshaw and also, how is he contributing to the environment. It then goes on to feature other Chargeup warriors who are also doing their bit by cutting down CO2 emissions through driving e-rickshaws.

Elaborating further about the campaign, Varun Goenka, CEO and Co-Founder, Chargeup, said, “The new video-based digital campaign is going to focus on public engagement. We are honouring the e-rickshaw drivers who joined us and also wish to make others aware of the benefits that they can enjoy economically, personally and as contributors to environment conservation. To further encourage the general public to adopt sustainable habits and engage them through the campaign, we have taken the pledge of planting trees equivalent to the number of likes our video gets. We also request people to get actively involved with the cause by planting trees as often as they can.”

Right from its launch, Chargeup has been helping a large number of e-rickshaw drivers enhance their operational range and earning potential through its advanced battery swapping solutions. This has enabled these e-rickshaw drivers aka Chargeup warriors to earn better incomes and contribute to the cause of environmental conservation by operating longer. With each extra mile that the Chargeup-powered e-rickshaws cover, there is further reduction in CO2 emissions, the company statement said.