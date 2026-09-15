Chandrasekaran Chairs Air India Board Meeting As Tewolde Gebremariam Set To Take Over Charge From Campbell Wilson

Air India Chairman N. Chandrasekaran (centre) at a town hall to welcome Air India's new CEO, Tewolde Gebremariam (right), alongside outgoing CEO Campbell Wilson |

The board of directors of Air India is meeting on September 15 as the airline prepares for a change in leadership, with former Ethiopian Airlines Group chief Tewolde Gebremariam expected to formally take charge later this month.

According to media reports, the meeting is being chaired by Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran and includes discussions on several issues, including the compensation package of the incoming chief executive, according to PTI.

Campbell Wilson, who currently serves as Managing Director and CEO of Air India, is set to leave the airline this month after leading its transformation programme since July 2022.

Air India board reviews transition plans

Apart from Chandrasekaran and Wilson, the airline’s board includes independent directors Sanjiv Mehta, Alice G Vaidyan and P R Ramesh. P B Balaji and Goh Choon Phong serve as non-executive non-independent directors.

Board members are also expected to recognise Wilson’s contribution to Air India during his tenure. Sources told PTI that he played a key role in implementing a wide-ranging restructuring and modernisation strategy after the Tata Group took control of the airline.

Chandrasekaran, Wilson and Gebremariam were among those seen arriving at Bombay House, the Tata Group headquarters, ahead of the meeting.

New CEO faces operational challenges

Air India continues to face multiple challenges, including financial losses, operational disruptions, geopolitical uncertainty and fluctuations in fuel prices. The airline also dealt with the impact of the fatal AI171 crash in June last year, which resulted in 260 deaths.

During his first townhall with employees on September 7, Gebremariam outlined his vision for the carrier.

"We will Make Air India Great Again (MAGA)," he told employees, while seeking their support to minimise disruptions and improve operational performance.

Chandrasekaran, speaking at the same event, stressed the need to strengthen safety standards and build greater cost awareness across the organisation.

The Tata Group acquired Air India from the government in January 2022. Later, Singapore Airlines acquired a 25.1% stake in the airline as part of its partnership with the Tata Group.