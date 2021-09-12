e-Paper Get App

Arvind Kejriwal re-elected as Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor in party's National Executive Meeting
Business

Updated on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 06:09 PM IST

Chairman of Nova Bicycle Industries Harmohinder Pahwa dies of cardiac arrest

PTI
D S Chawla, the president of United Cycle and Parts Manufacturers Association said, "All his life he (Pahwa) worked for the growth of the cycle industry/ Representational image of Harmohinder Singh Pahwa | Photo credit: Nova Bicycle Industries website

Noted industrialist Harmohinder Singh Pahwa, the chairman and managing director of Nova Bicycle Industries, died of cardiac arrest Ludhiana, Punjab on Sunday at the age of 76.

He is survived by his son and two daughters.

Pahwa had gone to a local club where he suffered a heart attack. He was immediately taken to a private hospital where he breathed his last.

D S Chawla, the president of United Cycle and Parts Manufacturers Association said, "All his life he (Pahwa) worked for the growth of the cycle industry. He was a gentleman industrialist." His cremation will take place after one of his daughters return from London.

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 06:01 PM IST
