Chai Sutta Bar announces expansion plans; to hire over 500

Beverage brand Chai Sutta Bar has announced its plans to provide employment to youths from economically weaker sections.

In 2021, Chai Sutta Bar opened 110 outlets while generating employment opportunities for at least 400 people from the economically poor section. Now, with the expansion plans for 2022, the company targets to provide employment to more than 500.

“We use over 3 lakh kulhads every day. We want to help thousands of pottery makers. As we keep expanding, we will require close to 5 lakhs of kulhads every day,” said Anubhav Dubey, Co-Founder of Chai Sutta Bar.

It opened three outlets in Mumbai--Vasai, Thane, Kopar Khairane taking its brand to 200 cities in India and countries like Dubai and Oman.

Dubey also aims to have Chai Sutta Bar’s presence in every city of India within two years, thus generating more employment opportunities.

Established in 2016, Chai Sutta Bar is a Tea chain that envisions blending Kulhad’s health benefits with ‘Chai’. The brand is owned by Anubhav Dubey and Anand Nayak.

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 01:15 PM IST