Chabahar Port Terminal Undamaged After US Strikes, Says MEA

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday clarified that the Chabahar Port terminal in Iran has not suffered any damage following reports of US airstrikes targeting infrastructure near the strategically important facility.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, during a weekly media briefing in New Delhi, said India had taken note of reports regarding the strikes but confirmed that the operational terminal at the port remained unaffected.

“On your question about the reported attack, yes, we have seen those reports. However, we can confirm that the terminal itself did not suffer any damage,” Jaiswal said.

The clarification came after reports suggested that US strikes had damaged infrastructure near Chabahar Port, including a surveillance tower overlooking commercial shipping activity.

Iranian state media confirmed that the port area had been targeted in another round of US attacks but did not immediately verify reports about damage to the tower.

Iranian authorities said the tower was used to monitor commercial vessels entering the port. However, some Iranian ports also have a presence of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The reported strikes were part of a wider US military campaign against Iranian infrastructure amid rising tensions between Washington and Tehran.

The escalation has raised concerns over the safety of strategic infrastructure and shipping routes across the Gulf region.

Jaiswal also said India continues to engage with relevant stakeholders regarding the future of the Chabahar Port project following the expiry of the US sanctions waiver that previously allowed New Delhi’s participation.

Read Also Govt Prepares To Sell Stake In Chabahar Port To Iranian Entity As Relief From US Sanctions Ends On...

The MEA spokesperson said discussions are underway on how to take forward India’s involvement in the project, adding that no changes have been announced in India’s engagement with the port.

Located on Iran’s southeastern coast along the Gulf of Oman, Chabahar Port is a key element of India’s regional connectivity strategy.

The facility provides India direct access to Afghanistan and Central Asia without relying on routes through Pakistan.

The port has been viewed as a strategic gateway for trade and connectivity in the region. India has invested in developing the Shahid Beheshti terminal at Chabahar as part of efforts to strengthen commercial links with Central Asia and Afghanistan.

The latest developments come amid heightened US-Iran military tensions, with concerns growing over possible disruptions to regional trade routes and infrastructure.