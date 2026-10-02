CGST Checks Halt Over 150 Coal Trucks In Assam's Dibrugarh, ₹40.42 Lakh Recovered From 36 Vehicles | AI Representational Image

Guwahati, October 2: More than 150 coal-laden trucks have been blocked by Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) authorities on the National Highway in Dibrugarh since the last week of September for want of proper documents, prompting both the Assam and Arunachal Pradesh governments to stop the movement of coal-carrying vehicles till October 10 for unknown reasons.

In entire North East India, particularly in Assam, after Viswakarma Puja, generally on September 17 every year, the coal carrying by trucks started after doing puja of vehicles and machines that indicates the start of coal season till next monsoon.

Just after the opening of Namchik Namphuk Coal block at Kharsang in Arunachal Pradesh, the CGST authority started their drives.

CGST officials lead operation

The operation was led by Dibrugarh Commissioner Nitin Ananda, IRS, and Joint Commissioner Vinay Kumar Tammi, IRS. However, both officials refused to speak to the media after the operations till today.

Sources said 36 of the roughly 150 coal-carrying trucks intercepted were penalised for operating without valid GST papers, tax invoices or bills. The operation resulted in the recovery of ₹40.42 lakh in duty penalties and fines.

However, many coal-carrying trucks were seen moving along the National Highway without undergoing CGST checks, sources said.

Chief Commissioner details violations

When contacted, Kul Prakash (KP) Singh, IRS, Chief Commissioner, CCO & CCA, Guwahati GST & CX Zone, said the operation found 36 trucks moving without valid GST papers, bills or proper tax invoices out of roughly 150 trucks intercepted.

“The department collected Rs 40.42 lakh in duty penalty and fines from these non-compliant vehicles,” Singh said.

“Since mining falls strictly under the jurisdiction of the state government, transporters must legally pay the required state royalty alongside the due SGST and CGST to avoid heavy levies and penalties,” he also said.

Singh added that high-end goods, as well as coal and coke sourced illegally from areas like Margherita, must undergo legal procedures, customs clearance and proper tax compliance. He said transport of locally produced coal, coke and areca nut without paying requisite taxes would not be permitted despite any political pressure.

Rules mandate transport documents

Under the CGST Rules, the person in charge of a conveyance carrying goods must carry specific documents. This applies to coal-laden trucks when the consignment value exceeds ₹50,000.

As per Rule 138A of the CGST Rules, 2017, the documents to be carried are the tax invoice, bill of supply or delivery challan, as the case may be.

Namchik-Namphuk mining lease

Guwahati-based M/s Coal Pulz Pvt Ltd has been allotted the mining lease for the Namchik-Namphuk coal mines at Kharsang in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh. The Arunachal Pradesh government approved the 30-year lease agreement with the company. The lease was signed in Itanagar between Coal Pulz Pvt Ltd director Naveen Singhal and the state Geology and Mining secretary.

The coal block was auctioned under the Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act, 2015, with Coal Pulz emerging as the successful bidder. The site is expected to produce around two lakh tonnes of coal annually under the approved mine plan.

Naveen Singhal and Ratan Sharma are associated with the company running operations at the site.

Open-cast mining is under way at the site, which is being run by Ratasn Sarma and Naveen Singhal. More than 150 Assam-based operators are also functioning from the Kharsang site along with Ratan Sarma and Naveen Singhal.

Even as the CGST action has held up trucks for want of proper documents, vehicles linked to big businessmen have allegedly been allowed to move without any hindrance.

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Locals raise livelihood concerns

Local residents and indigenous groups in Kharsang circle of Changlang district have raised concerns over displacement and loss of traditional livelihoods following the approval of the mining lease for the Namchik-Namphuk coal mines to Guwahati-based Coal Pulz Pvt Ltd.

Civil society organisations and local youth have pointed to recruitment norms that require prior work experience. They have stated that this could sideline unemployed local candidates and favour outsiders.

By viewing the situation, both the state governments temporarily stopped the coal transportation till October 10.