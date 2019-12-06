CG Power: Mails show deliberate attempt to deny Thapar info

New Delhi: Internal communications of CG Power show that there was a deliberate attempt to not provide the documents and mails sought by ousted Chairman Gautam Thapar, who along with few others, is accused in a Rs 3,600 crore fraud.

Thapar and other accused have blamed the current company management of not providing the required documents sought by them to defend themselves.

A mail shows that Omkar Goswami, an independent Director of the company suggested his colleagues to desist from sharing the minutes of meetings from Aprl 1, 2015 at "one go". "I have made some changes. Mostly grammatical and emphatical. A key change is that I believe we don't need to supply GT the minutes of the Board and RAC (Risk and Audit Committee) meetings from 1 April, 2015 in one go. So, I have chosen a cutoff date of 1 April, 2017," the mail said.