CG Power and Industrial Solutions clears its liabilities on NCDs worth Rs 200 cr | File Image/ Representative Image

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited in an exchange filing announced that they have redeemed all the debentures worth Rs 200 crore. With the said redemption and payment of interest due thereon, the company is discharged of its liabilities on the NCDs.

These debentures were dated November 20, 2020.