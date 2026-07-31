Century Plyboards Consolidated Net Profit Rises 57% To ₹83.30 Crore

Mumbai: Century Plyboards (India) Limited announced on 31 July 2026 that its consolidated net profit for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027 stood at ₹83.30 crore, compared to ₹52.93 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from Operations

The consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 reached ₹1,561.38 crore, marking a 33.52 per cent increase from ₹1,169.36 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Total Income and Expenses

The total consolidated income for the quarter was ₹1,563.55 crore, a rise of 33.50 per cent from ₹1,171.24 crore in the year-ago quarter. Total consolidated expenses grew to ₹1,447.27 crore, up from ₹1,100.09 crore in the same period last year.

Earnings Per Share

Consolidated earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 improved to ₹3.61, an increase from ₹2.33 in the quarter ended 30 June 2025. This reflects the overall positive financial performance.

Segment Performance

The Plywood and Allied Products segment reported segment revenue of ₹861.23 crore. The Laminate and Allied Products segment contributed ₹199.36 crore, while Medium Density Fibre Board generated ₹334.09 crore in segment revenue.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.