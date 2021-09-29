Centre's nod to Rs 100 cr grant for Tamil Nadu medical devices park

With the Central government giving in-principle approval for setting up a medical devices park and providing Rs 100 crore grant, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to set it up in Oragadam in Kancheepuram district.

According to Chief Minister M.K.Stalin, the government will set up the medical devices park at an outlay of Rs 450 crore on 350 acres.

The proposed park will have all basic infrastructure facilities and special infrastructure such as testing labs, product development and prototyping centre, calibration facility and skill development centre.

This Park will house companies manufacturing medical devices such as ventilators, pacemakers, surgical equipment, ophthalmic and dental implants and other medical devices.

The park aims to attract around Rs 3,500 crore of investment creating direct and indirect employment opportunities for nearly 10,000 persons, Stalin said in a late night statement issued on Tuesday.

The State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu Limited (SIPCOT) will develop this park.

The Central government has also given its nod for a medical devices park for Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 03:10 PM IST