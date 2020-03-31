Centre to borrow Rs 4.88 trillion from World Bank in H1FY21: Economic Affairs Secretary Atanu Chakraborty

Atanu Chakraborty, the Economic Affairs Secretary on Tuesday said that the Centre is looking to borrow Rs. 4.88 trillion, in the first half of FY21.
"Out of gross borrowing of Rs 7.8 lakh crores, it is proposed to borrow 62.56% in the first half of Financial Year 2021 as compared to 62.25% in the first half of Financial Year 2020," Chakraborty said during a press conference.
The DEA Secretary also said that the government proposed to roll out the borrowings through Debt Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs).
According to a CNBC TV18 summarisation, borrowing will be in weekly tranches of Rs 19,000 crore to Rs 20,000 crore.
The WMA (Ways and means advances) limit at Rs 1.2 trillion would be reviewed on a need basis, he added.
The borrowing plan, he said, had been drawn up keeping in mind the "anticipated demand because of the Fully Accessible Route being opened for non-residents investors".
(With inputs from agencies)
