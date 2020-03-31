Centre to borrow Rs 4.88 trillion from World Bank in H1FY21: Economic Affairs Secretary Atanu Chakraborty

The DEA Secretary also said that the government proposed to roll out the borrowings through Debt Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs).

According to a CNBC TV18 summarisation, borrowing will be in weekly tranches of Rs 19,000 crore to Rs 20,000 crore.

The WMA (Ways and means advances) limit at Rs 1.2 trillion would be reviewed on a need basis, he added.

The borrowing plan, he said, had been drawn up keeping in mind the "anticipated demand because of the Fully Accessible Route being opened for non-residents investors".

(With inputs from agencies)