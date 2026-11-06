Centre Steps Up Measures To Control Rice Prices, Makes Weekly Stock Reporting Mandatory For Traders And Retailers | X @ANI

New Delhi, Nov 6: The Centre on Friday said that it has stepped up efforts to keep rice prices under control and ensure adequate availability across the country, announcing a series of measures that include mandatory disclosure of rice and paddy stocks, approval for southern states to impose stock limits, higher allocation of subsidised Bharat Rice, and a sharp increase in rice sales under the Open Market Sale Scheme (Domestic).

As part of the latest intervention, the government has directed all traders, wholesalers, retailers, big retail chains, processors and millers across states and Union Territories to declare their rice and paddy stock positions on a weekly basis. Under an order issued on November 6, entities holding stocks must report details every Friday on the Food Stock Portal, covering six categories: basmati rice, non-basmati premium rice, non-basmati rice, parboiled rice, broken rice and paddy.

The government said all stakeholders are required to ensure that the information submitted is accurate and regularly updated.

Entities failing to register on the portal or violating prescribed stock limits could face action under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

In a parallel move aimed at preventing hoarding and ensuring availability at reasonable prices, the Centre has conveyed its concurrence to Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Telangana to impose stock limits on rice and paddy through suitable control orders wherever necessary. These restrictions will remain in force until January 31, 2027.

The government has also decided to increase the availability of Bharat Rice by allocating additional quantities to NAFED, NCCF and Kendriya Bhandar.

The agencies have been asked to widen distribution channels to improve access to the subsidised grain, particularly in southern states where retail prices have shown firmness.

Further, the Centre has doubled the rice sale target under the Open Market Sale Scheme (Domestic) for the 2026-27 financial year from 25 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) to 50 LMT. The move is aimed at enhancing market supplies and easing price pressures.

According to official data, 25 LMT of rice had already been sold to private buyers through OMSS (D) e-auctions by October 31 of the current fiscal, more than double the 11 LMT sold during the corresponding period of the previous year.

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