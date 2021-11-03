e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 05:08 PM IST

Centre releases Rs 17,000 cr GST compensation to States

FPJ Web Desk
The total amount of compensation released to the States/UTs so far including the aforesaid amount during the year 2021-22 is Rs. 60,000 crore / Representational image |

The Central Govt has released GST compensation of Rs 17,000 crores to States today.

The total amount of compensation released to the States/UTs so far including the aforesaid amount during the year 2021-22 is Rs. 60,000 crore.

In October, the Centre released the balance Rs 44,000 crore to states as loan to compensate for the GST shortfall, taking the total such amount to Rs 1.59 lakh crore this fiscal.

This release of funds as back-to-back loans is in addition to the bi-monthly GST compensation being given out of cess collection.

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 05:08 PM IST
