Centre Plans Employment Survey Overhaul From January To Include Gig Workers, Household Work

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India has proposed revising its employment survey methodology to better capture gig workers, digital platform employment and unpaid household activities, including caregiving and volunteering.

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation announced the proposed changes on Friday, aiming to improve the measurement of employment and reflect evolving work patterns.

The revisions come amid concerns over whether official employment statistics adequately capture underemployment and job quality.

According to the latest figure cited by Reuters, India's unemployment rate stands at 5%.

The revised methodology is scheduled for implementation in January 2027, with fresh survey samples planned for 2027-28.

Under the proposal, digital platform workers will receive a separate classification to improve their representation in employment statistics.

Households in rural and urban areas will also be asked whether their members undertake work through digital platforms.

The survey will expand its coverage to include unpaid household activities, caregiving, volunteering, unpaid trainee work and production of goods for personal use.

These changes aim to provide a broader understanding of work beyond conventional paid employment.

The government also plans to update the geographical sampling framework to reflect urbanisation, changes in district boundaries and administrative restructuring.

The revised approach seeks to improve population representation and reduce operational difficulties during surveys.

However, according to some experts, the revised methodology may complicate comparisons with historical employment data because changes in definitions and sampling could affect reported trends.

Analysts may therefore need to account for methodological differences when examining employment patterns over time.

The government has invited public and expert feedback within 15 days before proceeding with the proposed revisions.

The exercise is intended to improve the accuracy and relevance of India's employment statistics as working arrangements continue to evolve.