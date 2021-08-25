Centre on flight operations, H-1B visa approval rate rises, and UP to manufacture BrahMos Missiles: Three things Teji Mandi investors should know on August 25, 2021

Centre on Flight Operations

Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday held a meeting with top airline executives to discuss the possibility of removing the existing caps on the number of flights.

The minister also discussed further the minimum and maximum fares that airlines can charge in the domestic sector. A cap was put on flight operations in an effort to contain the spread of the COVID-19. Since flight operations are now reaching pre-COVID levels, there are signs of recovery in the sector.

The government is deeply thinking about bringing the aviation sector back into action. However, it depends on the number of COVID-19 cases reported daily. Airline companies are looking for a positive response from Aviation Minister Scindia.

H-1B Visa Approval Rate Rises

This year, the US government has issued a high number of H-1B visas looking at the rising appetite for technology and Biden’s administration.

Approval for H-1B visas in the June quarter and the first 3 quarters of the US financial year stood at 98.1% and 97% respectively, against 84% in 2018 and 2019. This highlights that the US is opening up doors to Indian employees. Meanwhile, last year, the approval rates slumped after Donald Trump’s administration rejected visa applications.

US President Joe Biden’s administration is steadily removing the stress that was piled up earlier. As demand for technology talent continues to surge, H-1B visa approval is also going higher.

Uttar Pradesh to Manufacture BrahMos Missiles

BrahMos Aerospace has proposed to set up a Rs 300 crore production facility in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. This is a part of an expansion plan for the BrahMos missile project.

More than 10,000 direct and indirect jobs for skilled, semi-skilled, and unskilled employees and 5,500 direct and indirect employment opportunities for technical workers are expected to be created as a result of this initiative. Sudhir K Mishra, the director-general of BrahMos, recently met with Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, to inform him of the plans and request for a 200-acre land parcel in Lucknow.

BrahMos Aerospace, a joint venture (JV) of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) of India and NPO Mashinostroeyenia (NPOM), of Russia is looking ahead to produce and supply next-generation missile systems. The creation of a defence corridor in Uttar Pradesh was PM Narendra Modi’s plan, which he first spoke about at the Investors’ Summit in January 2018.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 04:45 PM IST