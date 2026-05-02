Centre Allows Force Majeure Relief, Offers Up to 4-Month Extension for Contracts Hit by West Asia Crisis

The Centre has allowed contractors to invoke force majeure provisions in government contracts impacted by the ongoing West Asia crisis, offering deadline extensions of up to four months without penalties.

In an office memorandum dated April 29, the Department of Expenditure under the finance ministry said disruptions arising from the situation in West Asia can be treated as a valid force majeure event, provided they have directly affected contractual obligations.

The relief applies to procurement of goods, services, and works across government agencies, offering a breather to firms grappling with supply chain disruptions, logistics bottlenecks, and delays in input availability linked to the conflict.

Contracts with completion deadlines on or after February 28, 2026, can be extended by a minimum of two months and up to four months, without any cost escalation or penalties. However, the final extension period will be decided by the procuring authority on a case-by-case basis after examining the claims.

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The government has clarified that the benefit will be available only to contractors who were not already in default as of February 27, 2026, and only in cases where non-performance is directly attributable to the disruptions caused by the crisis.

Companies invoking force majeure will also be required to notify the occurrence within a reasonable time frame, not exceeding 14 days. Claims cannot be made retrospectively. If disruptions continue for more than 90 days, either party may terminate the contract without financial consequences.

The Centre has effectively treated the current geopolitical situation as a war-like event for contractual purposes, allowing firms temporary relief from obligations affected by circumstances beyond their control.

The move comes amid escalating tensions in West Asia since late February, which have disrupted key trade routes, shipping schedules, and supply chains. These disruptions have particularly affected sectors dependent on imports and cross-border logistics, increasing costs and delaying project execution.

The decision is expected to ease pressure on contractors and provide operational flexibility at a time when geopolitical risks continue to weigh on global trade flows and input availability.