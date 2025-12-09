Central Transmission Utility Of India Revokes Connectivity Of 24 Entities, Having 6,343 MW Renewable Energy Capacity

File Image |

New Delhi: Central Transmission Utility of India Ltd (CTUIL) has revoked connectivity of 24 entities, having renewable energy (RE) capacity of 6,343 MW, since 2022, the power ministry said on Monday.The cancellations of the grid access permission are on account of delays from the developers' end and not due to transmission side delays.

Revocation of GRID Access Permissions for Renewable Energy (RE) Projects



Cancellations Due to Developer Delays, Not Transmission Side Delays



ISTS Under Construction for Evacuation of 172 GW of RE, bids in process for 19 GW



"Since 2022, Central Transmission Utility of India Limited (CTUIL) has revoked connectivity of 24 grantees with a Renewable Energy (RE) capacity of 6343 MW, " a ministry statement said, adding that the information was shared by the Minister of State for Power, Shripad Yesso Naik, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

There are sixteen petitions pending before the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission that pertain to cases where the petitioners (power generators) have approached CERC seeking protection from revocation of connectivity, it said.The revocation of grid access permissions is not due to a shortfall in transmission planning for achieving the 2030 non-fossil capacity target, it explained.

The Government of India has set a goal of 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based generation capacity by 2030.Already 259 GW of non-fossil capacity is connected to the grid, it said.Further, Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) for the evacuation of 172 GW of renewable energy is already under construction, and bids are in process for 19 GW capacity, it said.

Simultaneously, the government is working with states to ensure the timely development of respective intra-state transmission systems for the evacuation of 152 GW of renewable energy.These efforts, together with the planned transmission systems for integrating hydro, nuclear, and other non-fossil capacities, provide a clear implementation plan for achieving the 500 GW non-fossil capacity target, it said.

