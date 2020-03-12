Cellphones, garments to go costlier?

New Delhi: GST rates on mobile phones, fertilisers, man-made fabrics and garments are likely to be hiked to 18% in the next GST Council meeting on March 14.

Experts said the rate hike would improve working capital position of the manufactures as it would correct the inverted duty structure but may lead to increase in price of the finished goods.

Currently, under the goods and services tax (GST), certain manufactured goods attract a tax rate of 5% or 12% while their inputs, input services and capital goods attract GST at the higher rate of 18% or 28%. The manufacturers have to claim a refund of accumulated input tax credit (ITC) where the tax rate on input is higher than the finished goods. According to sources, the refund claimed on account of inverted rate structure is about Rs 20,000 crore per year and there is a need to correct this anomaly.

Significant items in inverted rate structure are fertilisers, mobiles, footwears, man-made yarns and fabrics, renewable energy devices, and tractors. A number of other smaller items like utensils also attract inverted duty structure.

"The GST Council will take up in phases the correction of inverted duty on items as per the recommendation of the officers' committee. On Saturday, 4 items -- mobiles, fertiliser, footwear and man-made fibre, fabric and garments -- would come up for correction," the official said.

Currently, cellphones attract a GST rate of 12%, while its inputs are taxed at 18%.