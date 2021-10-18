Celebrity engagement startup HeyHey! raises $1.5 mn

Celebrity engagement start-up HeyHey! has recently raised $1.5 million from investors including Electric Capital, Vector Media, Yoshimoto Kogyo.

The company's platform has recently launched in India to provide fans with an opportunity to request personalized videos from celebrities across multiple creative fields, thereby bridging the gap between awe-filled, starstruck Indians and their favourite stars.

Having launched in key international markets like the USA and Japan, HeyHey!'s foray into India brings with it an appreciation of the celeb-fan relationship nuances that may differ from one market to another.

Commenting on the launch, Caleb Franklin - Founder & CEO - HeyHey! , said, "The Internet is reimagining how fans can interact with their favourite celebrities. After a successful launch in Japan earlier this year, we aim to place homegrown Indian celebrities on the world map while bringing an international roster to the Indian audience. In fact, we have already had requests for video messages from Rajinikanth from fans in Japan, and our team's next mission is to make this cross-cultural exchange of artists with their fans a reality soon."

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 03:44 PM IST