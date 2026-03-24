Ceigall India Secures ₹298 Crore EPC Orders For Andhra Pradesh Wind Project Within 10 Months

Ceigall India Limited has received two EPC work orders worth Rs. 119.96 crore and Rs. 177.93 crore. |

New Delhi: In a fresh boost to its order book, Ceigall India is stepping deeper into the renewable energy infrastructure space with a sizeable hybrid wind project mandate in Andhra Pradesh.

Expands Order Book

Ceigall India has secured two engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts totaling approximately Rs. 298 crore. The orders, awarded by Purvah Green Power, involve execution within 10 months and strengthen the company’s presence in power infrastructure. The deal underscores growing demand for turnkey execution capabilities in renewable energy projects.

Details Of Contracts

The scope includes building a 220 kV transmission line on a turnkey basis, covering supply, transportation, erection, civil work, right of way, and statutory approvals. Alongside, the company will handle balance of plant work for a 300.3 MW hybrid wind power project in Ralla, Andhra Pradesh. This includes construction tied to 91 wind turbine generators, along with foundations and access infrastructure.

Renewable Push Drives Growth

The project reflects rising private sector investment in hybrid renewable assets, combining wind capacity with supporting transmission systems. By securing both transmission and plant construction components, Ceigall positions itself as an integrated EPC player. The domestic nature of the contract also highlights increasing localization of large-scale renewable infrastructure development.

Strategic Positioning Ahead

With no related party involvement in the transaction, the deal adds clean, third-party revenue visibility. The scale and execution timeline suggest near-term revenue recognition, while reinforcing Ceigall’s credentials in executing complex, multi-component energy projects across states.

The latest win signals steady momentum in Ceigall India’s infrastructure portfolio, as it aligns its capabilities with India’s accelerating renewable energy expansion.

Disclaimer: This article is based on company filings and publicly available information. It does not constitute investment advice. Readers should verify details independently before making decisions.