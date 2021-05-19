Ceat Tyres extends warranty period by additional 3 months

Tyre manufacturer CEAT Tyres, has extended warranty period by an additional 3 months across the range of CEAT products in India.

The decision was taken by the company to express their support to the customers amidst the second wave of pandemic, with many states announcing lockdowns.

The warranty extension by three months is applicable for the products with standard warranty expiring in between 1 April 2021 to 31 June 2021.

Amit Tolani, Chief Marketing Officer, CEAT Tyres Ltd, said, "We understand our customers will be facing restriction in movement in several states due to the recent wave of COVID pandemic. The three-month extension on all our products ensures that our customers continue to get the benefit of the warranty during these trying times."

All the nationwide dealerships of CEAT Tyres will pass on the benefits of extended warranty to all its customers.