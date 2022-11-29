CEA projects 9% jump in peak power demand in April 2023, planning underway to avoid energy crisis | File/ Representative Image

Central Electricity Authority (CEA) on Tuesday said peak power demand may shoot up by nine per cent to 235 GW in April 2023 and called for proper planning to avoid recurrence of energy crisis.

In April this year, the peak power demand was around 215GW.

Coal demand

The country had witnessed unprecedented coal demand from the power sector during the summer this year after COVID curbs were eased.

"If we are not careful, a similar crisis may come next year. As per our estimate, demand in April 2023 will be higher. The same (demand) this year was around 215 GW, which might go up to 230-235 GW," CEA chairperson Ghanshyam Prasad said at the 13th Energy Conclave 2022 organised by CII here.

Noting that the thermal power capacity of the country will go up till the transition period, he said the energy security for the country is the primary concern though India is committed to renewable sources.

"Although, there are talks of phasing down thermal power capacity, this, by 2030, is likely to go up to 248 GW in the best-case scenario. It could go up to 256 GW if there is low support from hydro and renewable energy," Prasad said on the sidelines of the event.

Current power in the country

India currently has close to 210 GW of thermal power capacity.

Despite the fact that the total coal-fired power capacity will rise, its share in the total energy mix will reduce to 50 per cent from 75 per cent now, and in terms of installed capacity, it will shrink to 30-35 per cent, he said.

Prasad stated that plans are afoot for plants with a total 30 GW capacity to be installed at coal mine pitheads amid logistics and cost concerns.

"CEA and the Power ministry together are working on a plan for 500 GW of renewable energy and 536 GW of transmission capacity for evacuation," he added.