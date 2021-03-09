CCL celebrates International Women’s Day

International Women’s Day was celebrated across Central Coalfields Limited with enthusiasm and fervour. A plethora of activities were organized at CCL, HQ Ranchi and the various operational units of the company. International women’s day is observed every year on 8th March to celebrate women's rights and achievements. The theme of the celebration was “Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in Covid-19” world. Women in Public Sector (WIPS organized a program), CCL organized a program at the convention centre HQ. Vimala Prasad was the chief guest on the occasion. The guest of honour were Archana Srivastava and Bindu Singh. The program was also attended by Col Dr Archana Bhatti, Arundhati Panda, Director (Fin), H.E.C and Dr Kamini Kumar, Vice Chancellor, Ranchi University. Women employees from different departments and operational units also attended the program.