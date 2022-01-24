CCI penalises 4 maritime transport companies for cartelisation

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has passed a final order against four maritime transport companies for indulging in cartelisation in the provision of maritime motor vehicle transport services to automobile original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for various trade routes, according to reports.

The four companies are Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line), Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd (K-Line), Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd (MOL) and Nissan Motor Car Carrier Company (NMCC).

The Commission gave benefit of reduction in penalty by 100 per cent to NYK Line and its individuals, by 50 per cent to MOL and its individuals and by 30 per cent to NMCC and its individuals.

Accordingly, the Commission also directed K-Line, MOL and NMCC to pay penalties to the tune of approximately Rs 24.23 crore, Rs 10.12 crore and Rs 28.69 crores, respectively.

