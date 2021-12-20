CCI gives nod for acquisition of Air India shareholding by Tata Sons subsidiary Talace

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Monday has given a nod to acquire shareholding in Air India by Tata Sons owned subsidiary, Talace Private LImited.

The CCI has also approved the acquisition of stakes in Air India Express and Air India SATS Airport Service, in addition to acquiring stakes in Air India.

The CCI tweeted, "Commission approves acquisition of shareholding in Air India, Air India Express & Air India SATS Airport Services by Talace (Tata Group)".

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 06:06 PM IST