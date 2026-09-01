CCI Clears TPG-Led Consortium’s Acquisition Of Aseem Infrastructure Finance; Approves Apollo Deals

The Competition Commission of India has approved TPG’s proposed acquisition of Aseem Infrastructure Finance and a separate Apollo healthcare deal | AI Generated Representational Image

New Delhi, September 1, 2026: The anti-trust regulator CCI on Tuesday cleared the proposal of a TPG-led consortium of global alternative asset management firms to acquire Aseem Infrastructure Finance.

The US-based TPG, through its arm TPG Nicobar SG Pte Ltd, is acquiring the stake in the company.

CCI Clears Aseem Infrastructure Deal

In a post on X, the regulator said: "CCI approves acquisition of Aseem Infrastructure Finance Limited by TPG Nicobar SG Pte Ltd and related transactions."

Aseem Infrastructure Finance is an RBI-registered non-deposit-taking middle-layer NBFC. It is involved in providing loans and lending services to companies in the infrastructure sector, including power, roads, airports, and electricity.

Apollo Fertility, Hospitals Deal Approved

In a separate deal, competition watchdog CCI also approved the acquisition of up to 100 per cent equity stake in Apollo Fertility Centre and Apollo Specialty Hospitals by Kids Clinic India Ltd and related transactions.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) said it has approved the proposed deals.

"CCI approves acquisition of up to 100 per cent equity shareholding of Apollo Fertility Centre Pvt Ltd and Apollo Specialty Hospitals Pvt Ltd by Kids Clinic India Ltd and related transactions," the fair trade regulator said on social media platform X.

Kids Clinic India operates one of the leading chains of super-specialty hospitals under the brand 'Cloudnine'. It currently operates centres across multiple cities in India, including Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

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Deals Require Regulatory Approval

The deals beyond a certain threshold require approval from the regulator, which monitors unfair business practices and promotes fair competition in the marketplace.

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