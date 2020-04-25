CCI approves JSW Projects' acquisition of BMM Ispat

JSW Projects is a part of the JSW group. JSW Projects manufactures direct reduce iron and sponge iron, coke dry quenching and captive power generation which are used in the manufacture of steel and steel products on a job work basis for JSW Steel, the fair trade regulator said in a release.

BMM Ispat manufactures sells steel products including iron ore pellets, sponge iron and others it added. On Friday, shares of JSW Steel ended 4.2% lower at 153.25 rupees on the National Stock Exchange.