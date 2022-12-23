CBI arrests Ex-ICICI CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband in Videocon loan fraud case

PTI and NuPower Renewables

ICICI Bank's former CEO Chanda Kochhar has been arrested by the CBI over irregularities in loans granted to the Videocon Group, when she was incharge. Her husband Deepak Kochhar, who was involved in the dubious dealing, has also been arrested along with the former ICICI boss.

Back in 2018, Chanda Kochhar was forced to stepped down after facing accusations of following lending practices which were biased in favour of consumer electronics and gas exploration firm Videocon. Irregularities were detected in loans worth more than Rs 3,000 crore, and Deepak Kochhar along with other family members benefited from the transaction under Chanda Kochhar's watch.

Chanda Kochhar, once ranked among India's most influential women bankers, has denied any wrongdoing.